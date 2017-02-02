ANKARA Feb 2 A top adviser to Supreme Leader
Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on Thursday said Iran will not yield to
U.S. threats over a recent ballistic missile test that was aimed
at limiting its defence capabilities.
"This is not the first time that an inexperienced person
(U.S. President Donald Trump) has threatened Iran ... the
American government will understand that threatening Iran is
useless," Ali Akbar Velayati said.
"Iran does not need permission from any country to defend
itself," he was quoted as saying by the semi-official Fars news
agency.
