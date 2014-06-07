NEW YORK, June 7 The United States believes that
it needs to pursue active and aggressive diplomacy with Iran to
determine whether a diplomatic solution on Tehran's nuclear
program is achievable, a senior U.S. administration official
said on Saturday.
"In order to really seriously test whether we can reach a
diplomatic solution with Iran on its nuclear program, we believe
we need to engage in very active and very aggressive diplomacy,"
said the U.S. official, who spoke on condition of anonymity.
The official, who was speaking ahead of bilateral talks
between senior U.S. and Iranian officials in Geneva set for June
9-10, said Washington had not yet seen "the kind of realism on
the Iranian side that we need to see."
(Reporting By Louis Charbonneau)