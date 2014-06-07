WASHINGTON, June 7 Senior U.S. and Iranian
officials will meet on June 9-10 for talks ahead of the next
round of negotiations between Iran and six world powers on
Iran's nuclear program, the U.S. State Department said on
Saturday.
The U.S. delegation will be led by U.S. Deputy Secretary of
State Bill Burns, who conducted the secret negotiations that
helped bring about the Nov. 24 interim nuclear agreement between
Iran and the major powers. It will also include the senior U.S.
negotiator with Iran, Under Secretary of State Wendy Sherman.
The meeting comes after the most recent round of nuclear
talks between Iran and the six powers in Vienna last month ran
into difficulties, with both sides accusing the other of having
unrealistic demands in negotiations aimed at curbing Tehran's
atomic program in exchange for an end to sanctions.
(Reporting By Arshad Mohammed; Editing by Louis Charbonneau)