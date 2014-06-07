WASHINGTON, June 7 Senior U.S. and Iranian officials will meet on June 9-10 for talks ahead of the next round of negotiations between Iran and six world powers on Iran's nuclear program, the U.S. State Department said on Saturday.

The U.S. delegation will be led by U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Bill Burns, who conducted the secret negotiations that helped bring about the Nov. 24 interim nuclear agreement between Iran and the major powers. It will also include the senior U.S. negotiator with Iran, Under Secretary of State Wendy Sherman.

The meeting comes after the most recent round of nuclear talks between Iran and the six powers in Vienna last month ran into difficulties, with both sides accusing the other of having unrealistic demands in negotiations aimed at curbing Tehran's atomic program in exchange for an end to sanctions. (Reporting By Arshad Mohammed; Editing by Louis Charbonneau)