NEW YORK Oct 1 Iran is inviting foreign investors to actively develop the OPEC member's energy industry after implementation of a historic nuclear deal reached between Iran and six global powers, deputy Oil Minister Rokneddin Javadi told Reuters on Thursday.

"We welcome all oil companies, including the Americans, that meet Islamic Republic's requirements to invest in Iran," Javadi said by telephone from Tehran.

Javadi said Iran will hold an "international oil and gas strategy conference" in Tehran to introduce potentials of Iranian private sector and connect them to foreign partners. (Writing by Parisa Hafezi, editing by David Evans)