(Corrects name of aircraft to "Su-30" in first paragraph.)

WASHINGTON, April 5 Thomas Shannon, the U.S. Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs, said on Tuesday the United States would use its veto power in the U.N. Security Council to block any sale of Su-30 fighter aircraft to Iran.

"We would block the approval of fighter aircraft," he told a U.S. Senate Foreign Relations Committee hearing, noting that any such sale would have to be approved by the Security Council.

(Reporting by Patricia Zengerle)