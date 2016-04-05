UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
(Corrects name of aircraft to "Su-30" in first paragraph.)
WASHINGTON, April 5 Thomas Shannon, the U.S. Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs, said on Tuesday the United States would use its veto power in the U.N. Security Council to block any sale of Su-30 fighter aircraft to Iran.
"We would block the approval of fighter aircraft," he told a U.S. Senate Foreign Relations Committee hearing, noting that any such sale would have to be approved by the Security Council.
(Reporting by Patricia Zengerle)
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February