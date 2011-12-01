WASHINGTON Dec 1 U.S. officials are committed
to taking steps to freeze the assets of the Iranian central
bank and to working with U.S. allies to do the same, a senior
U.S. Treasury official said on Thursday.
"We are committed to taking action against the CBI (Central
Bank of Iran) to freeze its assets, to work with our allies to
have them take a similar action, and to work with our allies to
encourage them to take the steps that they have already
indicated a willingness to consider, which is to ramp down
their involvement with the CBI and their purchases of Iranian
oil," Under Secretary of Treasury for Terrorism and Financial
Intelligence David Cohen told U.S. lawmakers.
