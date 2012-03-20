UPDATE 10-Oil prices hold ground after U.S. stockpiles soar to record
* Weaker dollar also supports crude prices (Updates prices, recasts)
WASHINGTON, March 20 The United States plans to exempt Japan and 10 European Union nations from new U.S. financial sanctions because they have significantly reduced their purchases of Iranian crude oil, three sources familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.
(Reporting by Arshad Mohammed; Editing by Anthony Boadle)
TORONTO/VANCOUVER, Feb 15 Canadian miner Teck Resources Ltd reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit on Wednesday, lifted by a surge in the price of coal for steelmaking, but weaker demand at the start of the year spooked investors, sending its shares lower.
CALGARY, Alberta, Feb 15 The Alberta Energy Regulator (AER) suspended licences on all oil and gas well facilities and pipelines belonging to Lexin Resources Ltd on Wednesday, nearly doubling the number of orphaned wells in Canada's main crude-producing province.