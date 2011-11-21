WASHINGTON Nov 21 U.S. Treasury Secretary
Timothy Geithner and Secretary of State Hillary Clinton will
outline new U.S. steps to put pressure on Iran later on Monday,
the Treasury Department said.
Clinton and Geithner will deliver remarks at 4:30 p.m. EST
(2130 GMT) at the State Department in Washington.
U.S. officials have confirmed that the United States will
declare Iran, including its central bank, as a territory of
primary money laundering concern, prompting new actions to
prevent Tehran from using the international banking system to
finance its nuclear program.
The declaration will not put Iran's central bank, Bank
Markazi, directly on the U.S. sanctions list, but is aimed at
making it clear that other countries and international
financial institutions begin to cut their ties to Iran.
(Reporting by David Lawder; Editing by Will Dunham)