WASHINGTON Nov 21 U.S. Treasury Secretary Timothy Geithner and Secretary of State Hillary Clinton will outline new U.S. steps to put pressure on Iran later on Monday, the Treasury Department said.

Clinton and Geithner will deliver remarks at 4:30 p.m. EST (2130 GMT) at the State Department in Washington.

U.S. officials have confirmed that the United States will declare Iran, including its central bank, as a territory of primary money laundering concern, prompting new actions to prevent Tehran from using the international banking system to finance its nuclear program.

The declaration will not put Iran's central bank, Bank Markazi, directly on the U.S. sanctions list, but is aimed at making it clear that other countries and international financial institutions begin to cut their ties to Iran.

