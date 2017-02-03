UPDATE 10-Seven sailors missing after US Navy destroyer collides with container ship in Japan
* Three sailors medically evacuated, including ship's commander
NEW YORK Feb 3 German Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel on Friday expressed understanding for the U.S. decision to impose sanctions against Iran, saying its recent ballistic missile test was a clear violation of U.N. Security Council resolutions.
However, Gabriel warned against conflating Sunday's missile test with a 2015 nuclear deal negotiated between Iran and six world powers.
"It is also clear that the missile test has no impact on the nuclear agreement, and that we continue to support the implementation of this agreement, and that the United States does not intend to question that agreement now," Gabriel told reporters during a visit to the United Nations. (Reporting by Sabine Siebold; Writing by Andrea Shalal)
MUMBAI, June 17 Tata Sons Ltd, the holding company of India's salt-to-software Tata conglomerate, plans to buy out Tata Steel Ltd's stake in Tata Motors Ltd on or after June 23, it said in a regulatory filing on Saturday.
TOKYO, June 17 The U.S. Navy said the commander of a destroyer that collided with a Philippine merchant vessel early on Saturday morning was among two sailors medically evacuated.