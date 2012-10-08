* Republican works on broader ban for Iran central bank
* Kirk also seeks to blacklist entire energy sector of Iran
By Roberta Rampton
WASHINGTON, Oct 8 Republican Senator Mark Kirk,
who last year co-authored a package of U.S. sanctions on Iran's
banking and oil sectors, is working on new legislation that
would further tighten the economic noose on Tehran, an aide to
the lawmaker said Monday.
Kirk and other U.S. lawmakers are pushing to expand
sanctions aimed at cutting off revenues they believe Iran is
using to advance its nuclear program.
Undermined by sanctions, Iran's currency lost about a third
of its value in 10 days, sparking civil unrest last week.
Kirk is working on legislation that could be offered as an
amendment to an annual defense policy bill that the Senate and
House of Representatives must finalize after the Nov. 6
presidential election.
The bill would seek to ban all international banks, whether
private or government-owned, from conducting transactions with
any Iranian bank that is in any way connected to the Central
Bank of Iran, an aide to Kirk told Reuters on condition of
anonymity.
Currently, only oil-related transactions with the central
bank are covered.
The bill would seek to blacklist Iran's entire energy
sector, and ban insurance or reinsurance services to Iran,
making more transactions and services subject to sanctions, the
aide said.
The only exceptions would be for food and humanitarian aide,
and oil exports that are allowed under current sanctions law.
"As the Iranian regime continues to defy the U.N. Security
Council and refuses to halt its uranium enrichment activities,
Senator Kirk is committed to building a bipartisan coalition to
impose farther-reaching sanctions on the Islamic Republic," the
aide said.
The United States has long barred American firms from doing
business with Iran. In December, the government adopted measures
authored by Kirk and Democratic U.S. Senator Robert Menendez
that force international buyers of Iranian oil to cut their
purchases.
Last week, Menendez said in an interview that he was working
on a bill to impose new penalties on foreign banks that handle
any significant transactions with Iran's central bank.
Menendez said he is also looking at ways to freeze an
estimated 30 percent of Iran's foreign currency reserves held in
banks outside the country.
In the U.S. House, Howard Berman, the top Democrat on the
Committee on Foreign Affairs, is working on measures similar to
the Menendez proposal, an aide said last week.
U.S. Defense Secretary Leon Panetta said on Saturday that
the international community will impose more economic sanctions
on Iran if the country does not resolve concerns over its
nuclear program.
"The United States will continue to work with the other
countries in the international community to see if additional
steps need to be taken," Panetta said.
Western nations believe Iran is trying to build nuclear
weapons, while Tehran has insisted its program is for civilian
purposes.