WASHINGTON Nov 7 The U.S. Senate Banking Committee will move ahead with a package of tough new sanctions on Iran after the current negotiating session over its nuclear program ends in Geneva on Friday, the committee's chairman said on Thursday.

Senator Tim Johnson, the panel's chairman, told Reuters that Harry Reid, the Senate's Majority Leader, told him to go ahead with the mark-up - or debate - of the bill, a step toward bringing it to the full Senate for a vote.

"We'll wait until the Geneva meeting is over with, but I talked to Harry Reid about it yesterday and he wants to mark up," Johnson told Reuters outside the Senate chamber.

He said the exact date of the mark-up, during which senators present amendments to the legislation, had not been determined as of Thursday. (Reporting by Patricia Zengerle; Editing by Sandra Maler)