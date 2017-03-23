UPDATE 1-Oil prices struggle on doubts OPEC can rein in oversupply
* Global oil supplies vs demand & price: http://tmsnrt.rs/2s2OtVQ (Adds chart, comment, updates prices)
WASHINGTON, March 23 A bipartisan group of U.S. senators including senior members of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee introduced a bill on Thursday seeking to tighten sanctions on Iran over its ballistic missile launches and other non-nuclear activities.
Democratic Senator Robert Menendez, a co-author of the measure with the Republican foreign relations chairman, Bob Corker, told Reuters it had been written specifically not to interfere with the international nuclear agreement reached during former President Barack Obama's administration. (Reporting by Patricia Zengerle; Editing by James Dalgleish)
* Global oil supplies vs demand & price: http://tmsnrt.rs/2s2OtVQ (Adds chart, comment, updates prices)
WASHINGTON, June 14 A federal judge ordered the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to reconsider its environmental review of the Dakota Access Pipeline on Wednesday, opening up the possibility that the line could be shut at a later date.
CALGARY, Alberta, June 14 Kinder Morgan Canada Ltd welcomes investment from the country's aboriginals so that they have a stake in its Trans Mountain pipeline expansion, its head said on Wednesday, as the company braces for major obstacles for the project.