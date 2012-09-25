DUBAI, Sept 25 Iran denied on Tuesday a claim by
the U.S. Treasury that its state oil company is linked to the
country's powerful Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).
The designation, made in a Treasury report to Congress,
enables the United States to apply new sanctions on foreign
banks dealing with the National Iranian Oil Company (NIOC), one
of the world's largest oil exporters.
The move is part of a wider net of oil-related sanctions by
Washington aimed at forcing Iran to curb the nuclear programme
which the West says is aimed at developing weapons. Tehran says
its nuclear work is purely for peaceful purposes.
"We strongly deny these false allegations," said Alireza
Nikzad-Rahbar, a spokesman for Iran's Oil Ministry, according to
the Mehr news agency.
The IRGC, Iran's elite military force, has long been under
U.S. sanctions for what it defines as terrorism and human rights
abuses.
In a statement on Monday, the U.S. Treasury said NIOC was an
"agent or affiliate" of the IRGC, and cited the appointment as
oil minister in 2011 of Rostam Qasemi, a former commander of the
Guards' engineering and construction wing, Khatam al-Anbia.
The Treasury said the company had obtained "billions of
dollars" worth of contracts in Iran's energy sector, many times
without having to bid competitively.
But spokesman Nikzad-Rahbar said Qasemi no longer had any
connection to Khatam al-Anbia, Mehr reported.
"The shuffling of people and managers between various
governmental and non-governmental apparatuses is natural," he
said.
While U.S. companies are already prohibited from buying
Iranian oil, the new determination means the United States can
impose further sanctions on any foreign bank that facilitates
transactions with NIOC, according to the sanctions law.
The new penalties will not apply to countries to which the
United States has granted sanctions waivers as a reward for
significantly cutting their purchases of Iranian oil.
But Monday's move by the U.S. Treasury could make any
foreign banks more nervous about taking on business with NIOC
that, even if not banned, could nevertheless hurt relations with
the U.S. government or banks.
(Reporting By Yeganeh Torbati; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)