* Steps to highlight risks of dealing with Iranian banks
* Decision to be unveiled Monday by Clinton, Geithner
* Designation gives U.S. range of measures against Iran
WASHINGTON, Nov 21 The U.S. Treasury Department
plans to designate Iran as an area of "primary money laundering
concern" on Monday, a U.S. official said, a move allowing it to
take steps to further isolate the Iranian financial sector.
The decision was reported earlier by ABC News and the Wall
Street Journal. The newspaper said the Treasury would not
formally sanction Iran's central bank, in part to avoid causing
a sudden shock to oil prices.
Under Section 311 of the U.S. Patriot Act, such a
designation allows the United States to take a range of
"special measures" against a jurisdiction as a whole, an
institution, a class of transactions or a type of account.
It was unclear what exact steps the Treasury planned for
Iran but it seemed unlikely it would seek to cut off the
Iranian financial sector entirely, a move that could disrupt
the global energy markets and harm the U.S. economic recovery.
The decision -- which the official said was to be announced
by Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and Treasury Secretary
Timothy Geithner on Monday -- appeared designed as a warning
about the risks of dealing with Iran's financial institutions.
It follows a Nov. 8 report by the U.N. nuclear watchdog
that presented intelligence suggesting that Iran had worked on
designing an atomic bomb and may still be secretly carrying out
related research. [ID:nL5E7MK095]
That report, calls by U.S. lawmakers to sanction Iran's
cental bank and media speculation of a possible Israeli strike
against Iran's nuclear sites have all pushed the Obama
administration to look for tougher sanctions against Tehran.
The Obama administration suspects that Iran is pursuing a
nuclear weapons capability under cover of its civilian atomic
energy program. Tehran denies this, saying it has no interest
in nuclear arms and its atomic program is purely peaceful.
The United States is also expected to unveil sanctions
against Iran's petrochemical sector on Monday, sources familiar
with the matter said on Friday, and European nations are
expected to follow suit. [ID:nN1E7AH1UK]
RELUCTANCE TO DISRUPT OIL MARKETS
According to the U.S. Treasury website, the United States
has previously designated three jurisdictions as of "primary
money laundering concern" -- Myanmar, Nauru and Ukraine.
When applied to a specific institution, such a designation
can have devastating consequences. In 2005, the United States
designated Macau-based bank Banco Delta Asia as a primary money
laundering concern because of its dealings with North Korea.
When the United States later allowed BDA to return more
than $20 million in frozen assets to North Korea, it had great
difficulty finding a bank to carry out the transfer because
most feared losing access to the U.S. financial sector.
The range of "special measures" permitted under U.S. law
appears to give the Obama administration fairly wide latitude
on how to tailor any restrictions.
According to the 2003 designation of Myanmar, which the
U.S. government refers to by its colonial name Burma, such
steps can allow the Treasury to obtain more information about
the designated jurisdiction, better monitor transactions with
it or bar U.S. financial institutions from dealing with it.
U.S. officials say there has been a debate within the Obama
administration about whether to formally sanction the Iranian
central bank, which many importers of Iranian crude oil use to
clear their transactions.
Despite calls for such sanctions by Democratic and
Republican lawmakers, U.S. officials been reluctant to do so
because of the fear that this could cause oil prices to spike
higher, potentially impairing the U.S. recovery.
There is also a concern that importers of Iranian oil --
which include such nations as China and India -- could be hurt
by such a move, thereby antagonizing nations whose support the
Washington needs if it is to pursue wider sanctions on Iran.
The U.S. decision to take unilateral steps to sanction Iran
reflects the difficulty of persuading Russia and China to
punish it further at the U.N. Security Council, where they hold
vetos and have supported four previous sanctions resolutions.