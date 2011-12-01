* Senate vote expected on Iran amendment
* New sanctions were announced in late November
(Adds background, details, quotes)
By Arshad Mohammed and Susan Cornwell
WASHINGTON, Dec 1 Top U.S. officials said on
Thursday they were looking to sanction Iran's central bank in a
calibrated manner to avoid roiling oil markets or antagonizing
allies, though that approach clashed with U.S. lawmakers
pushing for fast action.
The Senate is expected to vote on Thursday on an amendment
backed by Democrats and Republicans that would require
sanctioning foreign financial institutions that do business
with Iran's central bank, the main conduit for its oil
revenues.
The United States already bars its own banks from dealing
with the Iranian central bank, so U.S. sanctions would operate
by dissuading other foreign banks from doing so by threatening
to cut them off from the U.S. financial system.
The United States and its Western allies have supported
multiple rounds of sanctions on Iran, seeking to persuade it to
curtail its nuclear work. Washington suspects Tehran of using
its civilian nuclear program to develop an atomic bomb, though
Iran says its program is solely to produce electricity.
U.S. officials made clear that they oppose an amendment
sponsored by Senator Robert Menendez, a Democrat, and Senator
Mark Kirk, a Republican, that would allow the U.S. president to
sanction foreign banks found to have carried out a "significant
financial transaction with the Central Bank of Iran."
On Nov. 21, the United States, Britain and Canada announced
new sanctions on Iran's energy and financial sectors, but the
Obama administration stopped short of targeting Iran's central
bank, a step that U.S. officials said could send oil prices
skyrocketing and jeopardized global economic recovery.
"The Obama administration strongly supports increasing the
pressure on Iran, and that includes properly designed and
targeted sanctions against the central bank of Iran,
appropriately timed as part of a carefully phased and
sustainable policy toward bringing about Iranian compliance
with its obligations," U.S. Under Secretary of State Wendy
Sherman told the Senate Foreign Relations Committee.
WORLD OIL MARKETS
The amendment provides a six-month grace period before
sanctions would kick in for petroleum transactions with Iran's
Central Bank, a move that appeared designed to give world oil
markets time to adjust.
It includes a "waiver" letting the president to suspend the
sanctions if he deems this vital to U.S. national security.
The sanctions are being proposed as an amendment to a
defense bill on the Senate floor. Similar provisions have
passed a House of Representatives committee, increasing the
likelihood that some version will become law.
"Our judgment is that the best course to pursue at this
time is not to apply a mechanism that puts at risk the largest
financial institutions, the central banks, of our closest
allies," Undersecretary of the Treasury David Cohen told the
Senate Foreign Relations Committee.
Sherman and Cohen drew a rebuke from Menendez, who argued
that he had agreed to make changes in the amendment to suit the
Obama administration only to find that it still rejected the
legislation.
"I am extremely disappointed," Menendez said. "At your
request, we engaged in an effort to come to a bipartisan
agreement that I think is fair and balanced and now you come
here and vitiate that very agreement."
"You should have said we want no amendment, not that you
don't care for that amendment," he added.
The Obama administration's chief concerns appear to be that
the amendment could be a blunt instrument that might send oil
prices higher and that might undercut support for sanctions
among U.S. allies, whose backing has been vital to pass four
U.N. Security Council sanctions resolutions against Iran.
(Reporting by Arshad Mohammed; Editing by Paul Simao and
Philip Barbara)