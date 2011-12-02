* Senate acts despite warnings from Obama administration
* Officials concerned over impact on oil markets, allies
(Updates with passage of defense bill, paragraph 8)
By Arshad Mohammed and Susan Cornwell
WASHINGTON, Dec 1 The U.S. Senate unanimously
approved tougher sanctions against Iran on Thursday, voting to
penalize foreign financial institutions that do business with
Iran's central bank, the main conduit for its oil revenues.
The Senate acted despite warnings from Obama administration
officials who said threatening U.S. allies might not be the
best way to get their cooperation in action against Iran.
Administration officials said they were indeed looking to
sanction Iran's central bank, but in a calibrated manner, to
avoid roiling oil markets or antagonizing allies.
The United States already bars its own banks from dealing
with the Iranian central bank, so U.S. sanctions would operate
by dissuading other foreign banks from doing so by threatening
to cut them off from the U.S. financial system.
The United States and its Western allies have supported
multiple rounds of sanctions on Iran, seeking to persuade it to
curtail its nuclear work. Washington suspects Tehran of using
its civilian nuclear program to develop an atomic bomb,
although Iran says its program is solely to produce
electricity.
The Senate voted 100-0 for an amendment sponsored by
Senator Robert Menendez, a Democrat, and Senator Mark Kirk, a
Republican, that would allow the U.S. president to sanction
foreign banks found to have carried out a "significant
financial transaction with the Central Bank of Iran."
"We seek to break the stable financial intermediary in
between Iranian oil contracts and the outside world, so that it
will just be easier to buy oil from elsewhere," Kirk said in
debate this week.
The sanctions were approved as an amendment to a huge
defense bill that passed later on Thursday in the Senate
[ID:nN1E7B01V8]. Similar provisions have passed a House of
Representatives committee, increasing the likelihood that some
version will be sent to Obama for his signature into law -- or
possible veto.
On Nov. 21, the United States, Britain and Canada announced
new sanctions on Iran's energy and financial sectors, but the
Obama administration stopped short of targeting Iran's central
bank, a step that U.S. officials said could send oil prices
skyrocketing and jeopardized global economic recovery.
"The Obama administration strongly supports increasing the
pressure on Iran, and that includes properly designed and
targeted sanctions against the central bank of Iran,
appropriately timed as part of a carefully phased and
sustainable policy toward bringing about Iranian compliance
with its obligations," U.S. Undersecretary of State Wendy
Sherman told the Senate Foreign Relations Committee earlier on
Thursday, several hours before the Senate vote.
WORLD OIL MARKETS
The Senate amendment provides a six-month grace period
before sanctions would kick in for petroleum transactions with
Iran's Central Bank, a move that appeared designed to give
world oil markets time to adjust.
It includes a "waiver" letting the president suspend the
sanctions if he deems it vital to U.S. national security.
"Our judgment is that the best course to pursue at this
time is not to apply a mechanism that puts at risk the largest
financial institutions, the central banks, of our closest
allies," Undersecretary of the Treasury David Cohen told the
Senate Foreign Relations Committee.
Sherman and Cohen drew a rebuke from Menendez, who argued
he had agreed to make changes in the amendment to suit the
Obama administration only to find that it still rejected the
legislation.
"I am extremely disappointed," Menendez said. "At your
request, we engaged in an effort to come to a bipartisan
agreement that I think is fair and balanced and now you come
here and vitiate that very agreement."
"You should have said we want no amendment, not that you
don't care for that amendment," he added.
The Obama administration's chief concerns appear to be that
the amendment could be a blunt instrument that might send oil
prices higher and undercut support for sanctions among U.S.
allies, whose backing has been vital to pass four U.N. Security
Council sanctions resolutions against Iran.
While the Obama administration steps carefully, some
countries in Europe are seeking to push forward a Europe-wide
boycott of Iranian crude imports. EU foreign ministers in
Brussels failed on Thursday to move forward with a plan backed
by France and Britain to ban shipments, but agreed to examine
expanding sanctions. [ID:nL5E7N13AH]
Tightening financial sanctions have already complicated
Iran's oil trade. Last December, India's central bank scrapped
a clearing house system with Iran, forcing refiners to scramble
to arrange other means of payment in order to keep shipments
flowing.
It is unclear whether further sanctions on financial
dealings would affect shipments to countries like China, Iran's
biggest buyer.
(Editing by Peter Cooney)