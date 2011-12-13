WASHINGTON Dec 12 Leaders of a U.S. House and Senate negotiating panel on Monday said they had agreed to compromise legislation imposing new sanctions that target Iran's central bank, despite Obama administration misgivings over the measure. They said they hoped to pass it this week.

The lawmakers, leaders of the armed services committees from both political parties, said they had made some changes sought by the White House. These added some flexibility in the treatment of foreign institutions that trade with Iran's central bank, Democratic Senator Carl Levin said.