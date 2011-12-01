WASHINGTON Dec 1 The U.S. State Department
said on Thursday that it supports increasing pressure on Iran
over its nuclear program, including carefully designed,
targeted and timed sanctions on its central bank.
"The Obama administration strongly supports increasing the
pressure on Iran, and that includes properly designed and
targeted sanctions against the central bank of Iran,
appropriately timed as part of a part of a carefully phased and
sustainable policy towards bringing about Iranian compliance
with its obligations," U.S. Under Secretary of State Wendy
Sherman said in testimony before a congressional panel.
