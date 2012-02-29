TOKYO Feb 29 Japan will likely avoid U.S.
sanctions against Iran as it is continuing to reduce imports of
Iranian oil, Foreign Minister Koichiro Gemba said on Wednesday.
The sanctions, aimed at pressuring Tehran to prevent its
nuclear programme being used to make weapons, will punish
financial institutions that deal with Iran's central bank, the
channel for oil transactions.
A breach of the sanctions could result in companies being
shut out of the U.S. market, which could prevent Japan's biggest
banks from operating in the world's largest economy.
Japan has been in talks with Washington to obtain a waiver,
which can be granted if there is a significant cut in trade with
Iran. Tokyo had already cut its oil imports from Iran by 40
percent over the past five years, and is offering to make
further cuts.
"We are in the final stages of talks concerning targets of
the sanctions, and mutual understanding has considerably
deepened," Gemba told a news conference.
"I don't think we are in a situation where we need to be
concerned about becoming a target of the sanctions."
U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton acknowledged
Japanese efforts on Tuesday, telling a Senate panel: "They have
been reducing their imports from Iran in the range of 15-20
percent since last year because we have been working with them
and talking to them."
A waiver would protect Japan's big banks -- Mitsubishi UFJ
Financial Group, Mizuho Financial Group and
Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group -- from being punished
for handling payments to Iran.
Gemba did not mention specific reduction targets, citing a
potential market impact, but the government has said it intends
to keep cutting oil purchases from Iran.
Clinton said some countries could not stop Iranian oil
imports "cold turkey" and pointed to "unique situations" Japan
faces, noting the impact of last year's earthquake and the
ensuing nuclear crisis.
Japan, the world's third-biggest oil importer, last year
bought almost 9 percent of its crude from Iran and its
dependence on fuel imports has increased because almost all its
power-generating nuclear reactors are idled due to public safety
fears over the Fukushima radiation crisis triggered by last
year's disaster.
Japanese buyers of Iranian oil, such as refiners and trading
houses, have delayed annual contract talks until the outcome of
government negotiations on a waiver.
Figures released by the Ministry of Economy, Trade and
Industry (METI) on Wednesday showed Japan's imports of crude oil
from Iran fell 22.5 percent in January from a year earlier.
That was deeper than a drop of 12.2 percent shown by
customs-cleared data from the ministry of Finance on Tuesday.
The oil industry pays more attention to the METI
data because it tracks the actual import status of oil tankers.
