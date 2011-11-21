WASHINGTON Nov 21 President Barack Obama on
Monday ordered new U.S. sanctions on Iran's energy and
petrochemical sectors that would punish anyone who helped Iran
develop and expand its petroleum resources, the White House
said.
The latest U.S. move seeks to step up pressure on Tehran
after the U.N. nuclear watchdog highlighted fresh concerns
about the possible military dimensions of Iran's nuclear
program.
The U.S. Treasury Department also planned to designate Iran
as an area of "primary money laundering concern" on Monday, a
U.S. official said.
(Reporting Matt Spetalnick, Alister Bull and by Jeff Mason)