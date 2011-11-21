WASHINGTON Nov 21 President Barack Obama on Monday ordered new U.S. sanctions on Iran's energy and petrochemical sectors that would punish anyone who helped Iran develop and expand its petroleum resources, the White House said.

The latest U.S. move seeks to step up pressure on Tehran after the U.N. nuclear watchdog highlighted fresh concerns about the possible military dimensions of Iran's nuclear program.

The U.S. Treasury Department also planned to designate Iran as an area of "primary money laundering concern" on Monday, a U.S. official said. (Reporting Matt Spetalnick, Alister Bull and by Jeff Mason)