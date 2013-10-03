(Adds details)
WASHINGTON Oct 3 A top U.S. official on
Thursday held out the prospect of limited sanctions relief for
Iran if it takes confidence-building steps to allay concerns
about its atomic program, but said the fundamental sanctions
must stay until all concerns have been dealt with.
Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs Wendy Sherman
also told lawmakers it would be helpful for the U.S. Senate to
hold off on imposing additional sanctions on Iran ahead of an
Oct. 15-16 meeting with Iranian officials in Geneva.
While saying the Obama administration was committed to fully
enforcing the U.S. sanctions that are already on the books,
Sherman said the administration's ability to do so was hampered
by the U.S. government shutdown.
(Reporting by Arshad Mohammed; Editing by Vicki Allen)