WASHINGTON Nov 21 The United States named Iran
a "primary money laundering concern" on Monday and Treasury
Secretary Timothy Geithner warned global banks should beware of
doing business with Iran that might aid its nuclear program.
"Financial institutions around the world should think hard
about the risks of doing business with Iran," Geithner said in
a prepared statement.
In a joint appearance with Geithner at the State Department
to announce new U.S. sanctions, U.S. Secretary of State Hillary
Clinton said the designation showed the risk of any financial
transaction with Iran.
(Reporting by Arshad Mohammed and Glenn Somerville)