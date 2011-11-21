WASHINGTON Nov 21 U.S. President Barack Obama
said on Monday the United States, Britain and Canada were
cutting Iran off from its financial systems and encouraged
other countries to do the same.
Obama said the United States had identified "the entire
Iranian banking sector -- including the Central Bank of Iran --
as a threat to governments or financial institutions that do
business with Iranian banks."
Obama said Washington would continue to look for ways to
pressure Tehran over its nuclear program.
"As long as Iran continues down this dangerous path, the
United States will continue to find ways, both in concert with
our partners and through our own actions to isolate and
increase the pressure upon the Iranian regime," he said.
The United States named Iran a "primary money laundering
concern" on Monday.
(Reporting by Jeff Mason and Matt Spetalnick)