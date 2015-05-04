WASHINGTON May 4 U.S. Navy warships have begun accompanying British-flagged commercial vessels through the Strait of Hormuz as a result of Iran's detention of a Marshall Islands-flagged ship last week, the Pentagon said on Monday.

Army Colonel Steve Warren, a Pentagon spokesman, said the U.S. Navy had accompanied one British ship through the strait following talks between Washington and London and others would follow. The Navy has been accompanying U.S.-flagged ships for several days in response to last week's detention of the MV Maersk Tigris.

(Reporting by David Alexander; Editing by Susan Heavey)