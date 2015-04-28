Platform collapse at power plant in China kills 9 - Xinhua
BEIJING, March 25 An operation platform collapsed at a power plant in China on Saturday, killing nine people and injuring two, the official Xinhua news agency reported.
LONDON, April 28 A cargo ship seized by Iran's Revolutionary Guards forces is being escorted to the Iranian port of Bandar Abbas after it was approached in international waters, the shipping line which is hiring the vessel said on Tuesday.
"According to our information the vessel is currently being escorted towards Bandar Abbas in Iran by Iranian patrol boats," Maersk Line spokesman Michael Christian Storgaard said. He said the shipping line was exploring options to resolve the situation.
Reuters tracking data showed the ship, the Maersk Tigris, still at anchor some 12 km (8 miles) off Bandar Abbas at 2026 GMT. (Reporting by Jonathan Saul; Writing by Dominic Evans; Editing by Janet Lawrence)
RIVERSIDE, Calif., March 24 California on Friday challenged the Trump administration's approach to car pollution, approving standards that the White House said still need review and setting up a potential face-off between federal and state regulators.