By Phil Stewart, David Alexander and Sabina Zawadzki
WASHINGTON/COPENHAGEN, April 30 U.S. Navy ships
started accompanying U.S.-flagged commercial vessels passing
through the Strait of Hormuz on Thursday, seeking to ensure
freedom of navigation two days after Iran seized a cargo ship,
U.S. defense officials said.
The officials, speaking to Reuters on condition of
anonymity, described the decision as incremental, saying it was
a precautionary move expected to be for a limited time involving
Navy ships already deployed to the area.
They also stressed that the Navy would not be "escorting"
ships, which would involve moving in much closer proximity. One
noted the Navy ships would be in communication with the
U.S.-flagged vessels and somewhat nearby but not necessarily
closely trailing them.
Still, the decision is the latest sign of the heightened
tension in the region after Iran detained the Marshall
Islands-flagged Maersk Tigris container ship on Tuesday and
after Iranian ships followed the U.S.-flagged Maersk Kensington
on April 24.
The Pentagon has said those incidents showed "a pattern of
harassment."
Danish shipping giant Maersk insisted on Thursday on the
release of the Maersk Tigris and its crew seized by Iran, but an
Iranian Embassy statement said the vessel would only be let go
once a years-old debt case was settled.
The Maersk Tigris was anchored close to the Iranian port of
Bandar Abbas, according to Reuters ship tracking data.
There were 24 crew members on the vessel, mostly from
Eastern Europe and Asia, and also a British national.
Maersk had chartered the ship, which according to ship
operator Rickmer Shipmanagement is owned by undisclosed private
investors. The company met with Iran's Ports and Maritime
Organization on Wednesday and said the company "must presume"
the seizure was related to the dispute.
"We have, however, not received any written or formal
confirmation that the seizure and the cargo case are connected,"
the company said in a statement.
NUCLEAR TALKS
The incident occurred at a critical juncture in U.S.-Iranian
relations, which could thaw should a tentative nuclear deal
between Tehran and six world powers including Washington be
clinched. It also coincides with heightened tension between
regional rivals Iran and Saudi Arabia over the civil war in
Yemen, in which they support opposing sides.
Maersk, the world's biggest container shipping
line, said it had agreed to pay an Iranian company $163,000
after an Iranian court ruling in February which related to a
dispute about 10 container boxes transported to Dubai in 2005.
"The Iranian company appealed the case seeking a higher
compensation," Maersk said.
"Only today, 30 April, have we learnt that the appeal court
has ruled Maersk Line to pay $3.6 million. As we do not have the
details of the ruling, we are not able to comment hereon, nor at
this point speculate on our options."
A statement from the Iranian Embassy in Copenhagen said the
Maersk Tigris was owned by Maersk and that it had been
apprehended in Iranian waters. It said the Danish Embassy in
Tehran had been informed of the case as it progressed.
"Naturally the ship will be released after settlements of
debts by Maersk Shipping Line and will be allowed to sail to its
final destination," the statement, dated April 29 but posted on
Thursday, said.
"Iranian authorities reiterate that there has been
absolutely no political or security intentions or considerations
behind the incident," the statement said.
