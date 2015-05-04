COPENHAGEN May 4 Maersk Line said on Monday it has met again with the Ports & Maritime Organization (PMO) in Iran regarding the seizure of the vessel Maersk Tigris but the Danish shipping company has still not received any official documents from Iranian authorities.

"We have yet to receive any written notifications (court ruling, arrest order or similar) pertaining to the seizure of Maersk Tigris or the cargo case," Maersk wrote in a statement.

The shipping company reiterates that it is not the owner of the vessel, which is unconnected to any cargo dispute, and therefore insists again the crew and vessel be released as soon as possible. (Reporting by Ole Mikkelsen; editing by Sabina Zawadzki)