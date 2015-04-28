DUBAI, April 28 Saudi-owned Al Arabiya television said an Iranian "force" seized a U.S. cargo ship in the Gulf on Tuesday and directed it to the Iranian port of Bandar Abbas.

The channel said the force had "opened fire" on the U.S. ship, which had 34 U.S. sailors aboard. It gave no further details. The U.S. Fifth Fleet in the Gulf Arab kingdom of Bahrain had no immediate comment on the report. (Reporting by Noah Browning and Yara Bayoumy, Editing by William Maclean and Janet Lawrence)