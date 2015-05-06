UPDATE 2-All aboard: American Airlines takes $200 mln stake in China Southern
* Deal means China's big 3 airlines have foreign stakeholders
COPENHAGEN May 6 Maersk Line said on Wednesday it had provided a letter of undertaking in relation to uncollected cargo that has led to the seizure by Iranian authorities of the vessel Maersk Tigris.
"Today, we have had a constructive dialogue with the Iranian courts and Ports & Maritime Organization," the Danish shipping company said in a email to Reuters.
"Earlier today, we provided a letter of undertaking in relation to the underlying cargo case," it said, without giving further details of what the undertaking may be.
Iran said earlier on Wednesday a legal settlement could be reached soon over its seizure of the Marshall-Islands flagged Maersk Tigris container ship in the Strait of Hormuz last month.
TORONTO, March 27 Unitholders of Milestone Apartments Real Estate Investment Trust have approved the takeover of the company by U.S. private investment firm Starwood Capital Group for about $1.3 billion, according to people familiar with the situation.