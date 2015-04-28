Platform collapse at power plant in China kills 9 - Xinhua
BEIJING, March 25 An operation platform collapsed at a power plant in China on Saturday, killing nine people and injuring two, the official Xinhua news agency reported.
DUBAI, April 28 An incident involving a cargo vessel in the Gulf on Tuesday has no military or political dimension, Iran's semi-official Tasnim news agency reported an unidentified source as saying.
"This has no relation to military or political matters, but rather to civil matters that the ports authority can respond to," the source told Tasnim.
Iranian forces boarded a Marshall Islands-flagged cargo ship in the Gulf on Tuesday after patrol boats fired warning shots across its bow and ordered it deeper into Iranian waters, the Pentagon said.
RIVERSIDE, Calif., March 24 California on Friday challenged the Trump administration's approach to car pollution, approving standards that the White House said still need review and setting up a potential face-off between federal and state regulators.