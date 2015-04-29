WASHINGTON, April 29 The White House said on Wednesday it was concerned about the impact on navigation caused by Iranian authorities' seizure of the Maersk Tigris container ship in the Strait of Hormuz and said it was monitoring the situation.

White House spokesman Josh Earnest said no injuries had been reported from the ship and that the ship remained in the custody of Iran as of this morning. (Reporting by Susan Heavey and Jeff Mason; Editing by Sandra Maler)