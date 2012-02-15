WASHINGTON Feb 15 The Obama
administration is pressuring the European Union and a global
electronic banking system to expel Iranian banks from the
network, another step in Western efforts to deprive Tehran of
funds needed to develop nuclear weapons.
Kicking Iranian banks out of the Belgium-based SWIFT or
Society for Worldwide Interbank Financial Telecommunication,
would cut off one of the only remaining avenues for Iran to do
business with the rest of the world.
SWIFT facilitates the bulk of the world's cross-border
payments, exchanging 18 million payment messages per day between
banks and other financial institutions in 210 countries.
A spokeswoman for SWIFT declined to comment on whether the
banking system would take action. The organization is working
with U.S. and EU authorities as well as the central banks that
oversee its operations to address the issues, the spokeswoman
said.
(Reporting by Rachelle Younglai and Roberta Rampton; Editing by
Sandra Maler)