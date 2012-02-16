* EU regulators to meet with SWIFT as early as Thursday
* Sticking point: how to handle legal transactions
* SWIFT says working with U.S., EU to address issues
By Rachelle Younglai and Roberta Rampton
WASHINGTON, Feb 15 The United States is
pressuring the European Union and a global electronic banking
system to expel Iranian banks from a network used to transfer
money, another step in Western efforts to deprive Tehran of
funds needed to develop nuclear weapons.
Kicking Iranian banks out of the Belgium-based SWIFT, or
Society for Worldwide Interbank Financial Telecommunication,
would cut off one of the only remaining avenues for Iran to
transact business with the rest of the world.
European banking regulators may meet with SWIFT's board as
early as Thursday to discuss expelling designated Iranian bank
users, according to two sources familiar with the matter.
SWIFT facilitates the bulk of the world's cross-border
payments, exchanging 18 million payment messages per day between
banks and other financial institutions in 210 countries.
The United States and Europe have already slapped sanctions
on Iran's central bank, the main clearinghouse for its oil
revenues, which would punish Tehran's trading partners unless
they significantly curb their purchases of Iranian oil.
The U.S. Congress is considering new legislation that would
give the United States authority to sanction SWIFT, but
President Barack Obama's administration indicated it was already
ramping up the pressure.
The U.S. Treasury's undersecretary for Terrorism and
Financial Crimes, David Cohen, traveled to Brussels this month
to discuss the sanctions.
"He discussed the issue of SWIFT providing services to
designated Iranian banks and urged the EU to take action on the
issue," said a Treasury official.
EU TO TAKE LEAD
The two regions have been trying to move in lockstep on
policies and implementation, giving countries such as India and
their institutions until mid-year to significantly reduce their
Iranian oil purchases.
Now their discussions with SWIFT have intensified after the
U.S. Senate Banking Committee ratcheted up public pressure with
a bill that would require Washington to press the Belgian group
to get rid of Iranian banks.
"I think there's no question that the EU intends to act,"
said an aide to Senator Robert Menendez, a New Jersey Democrat
who led the push to include SWIFT in the legislation.
The chairman of the House of Representatives Foreign Affairs
Committee, Ileana Ros-Lehtinen, has introduced a companion bill
targeting SWIFT for sanctions.
A spokeswoman for SWIFT declined to comment on whether the
banking system would take action. The organization is working
with U.S. and EU authorities as well as the central banks that
oversee its operations to address the issues, the spokeswoman
said.
MAY NOT EXTEND TO IRAN'S CENTRAL BANK
The EU's sanctions laws give it a stronger case that SWIFT
must act to stay in compliance with EU laws, a U.S.
congressional source said. Most members of SWIFT's board are
from European banks and the Belgian central bank has a lead
oversight role.
It's not clear that SWIFT will be ordered to eject Iran's
central bank from the system, the Menendez aide said.
Regulators and government officials are working with SWIFT
to determine how it might handle transactions allowed under U.S.
and EU sanctions laws, such as sales of food, medicine, and
certain quantities of oil.
SWIFT has said it cannot distinguish between different types
of transactions. "All SWIFT does is provide the pipe for secure
communication," a congressional source said.
U.S. lawmakers like Menendez want to discuss whether there
is a way to crimp the Iranian central bank's use of SWIFT for
all but legal transactions, his aide said. "For us, it's clearly
on the table."
The U.S. Congress is working on legislation that would force
the administration to consider further isolating Iran by denying
Iran's leaders visas needed to enter the country, along with
fresh sanctions on Iran's national oil and shipping companies.
The Senate has yet to set a date to vote on the new package of
sanctions that include the SWIFT measure.
"I think this is going to get resolved more quickly," said
another congressional aide, well before the United States could
take action on the proposed new sanctions.
The general counsel for SWIFT is expected to meet with key
U.S. lawmakers before the end of the month, sources said.
