By Parisa Hafezi
| LAUSANNE, Switzerland, March 30
LAUSANNE, Switzerland, March 30 Iran is not
expected to normalise relations with the United States even if
Tehran reaches agreement with world powers on its nuclear
programme, officials and analysts said.
The United States, Britain, France, Germany, Russia and
China are trying to reach a deal with Iran aimed at stopping
Tehran being able to develop a nuclear bomb in exchange for an
easing of sanctions that are crippling its economy.
Loyalists of supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, drawn
from among Islamists and Revolutionary Guards who fear continued
economic hardship might cause the collapse of the establishment,
have agreed to back President Hassan Rouhani's pragmatic
readiness to negotiate a nuclear deal, Iranian officials said.
"But it will not go beyond that and he (Khamenei) will not
agree with normalizing ties with America," said an official, who
spoke in condition of anonymity.
"You cannot erase decades of hostility with a deal. We
should wait and see, and Americans need to gain Iran's trust.
Ties with America is still a taboo in Iran."
Tension between the hardline and pragmatic camps over the
nuclear talks has reduced in recent months since Khamenei
publicly backed the negotiations.
However, Khamenei has continued to give speeches larded with
denunciations of Iran's "enemies" and "the Great Satan", words
aimed at reassuring hardliners for whom anti-American sentiment
has always been central to Iran's Islamic revolution.
Khamenei, whose hostility towards the Washington holds
together Iran's faction-ridden leadership, remains deeply
suspicious of U.S. intentions.
But despite disagreement over Iran-U.S. ties, Iranian
leaders, whether hardliners or pragmatists, agree that a nuclear
deal will help Iran to rebuild its economy.
Relations with Washington were severed after Iran's 1979
Islamic revolution and enmity to the United States has always
been a rallying point for hardliners in Iran.
"As long as Khamenei remains Supreme Leader the chances of
normalizing U.S.-Iran relations are very low. Rapprochement with
the U.S. arguably poses a greater existential threat to Khamenei
than continued conflict," said Karim Sadjadpour, an Iran expert
at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace in Washington.
"After three decades of propagating a culture of defiance
against the U.S., it will be curious to see whether and how
Khamenei spins a nuclear compromise as an act of resistance, not
compromise."
"There are different views among top officials over the
normalization of ties with America when the nuclear dispute is
resolved. But the Supreme Leader is against it," said another
Iranian official. "And he is the decision-maker."
Economically, the stakes are high, meaning that while
Khamenei needs to keep the hardliners on side, a nuclear deal is
a price he seems willing to pay.
Iran is under U.N., U.S. and European Union sanctions for
refusing to heed U.N. Security Council demands that it halt all
enrichment- and plutonium-related work at its nuclear sites.
The sanctions have severely damaged the Iranian economy,
halving oil exports to just over 1 million barrels per day since
2012 while the country is also struggling with a sharp decline
in international crude prices.
Rouhani, who dealt with Washington during the sale of arms
to Iran during the 1980-88 Iran-Iraq war, has broken the taboo
of engaging publicly with the United States. But rapprochement
will only go so far.
"Despite all the meetings over the nuclear issue, Iran and
America both need an enemy and I do not think ties will be
normalized after the deal. But they will keep the communication
channel open," said Tehran-based political analyst Saeed Leylaz.
"Iranian leadership needs chants of Death to America to keep
hardliners united. And opening an American embassy in Tehran is
not going to happen, at least in the near future."
Khamenei has been adept at ensuring that no group, even the
hardliners, becomes powerful enough to challenge his authority,
so if Rouhani secures a nuclear deal, it is likely to mean he is
kept on a shorter leash when it comes to internal reforms and
human rights, analysts say.
"The prospect of a triumphant Rouhani and an ascendant
centrist faction could exacerbate the conservatives' fears of
losing too much political ground and provoke them to thwart
Rouhani's economic, social, and political reforms, should he
pursue them," said Ali Vaez, an expert at the International
Crisis Group.
"Khamenei's ruling style is to wield power without
accountability ... In that context he needs a Rouhani who is
weak enough not to pose a threat, but seemingly powerful enough
to absorb popular blame for any shortcoming," said Carnegie's
Sadjadpour.
Rouhani is not the first president with a reform agenda to
serve under Khamenei. Greater social and political freedom was
initially allowed under Mohammad Khatami, but later Khamenei saw
it as a threat.
Khatami's support was crucial in Rouhani's election win, but
the president can expect trouble ahead.
"To prevent Rouhani gaining more popularity and power inside
Iran, the pressure on the reformist camp has increased and will
continue to increase," said Leylaz, the political analyst.
COMMON INTERESTS
But even if Khamenei maintains a hard line, Tehran and
Washington have common interests and threats across the Middle
East. They have cooperated tactically in the past, including
when Iran helped the United States counter al Qaeda in
Afghanistan and Islamic State in Iraq.
"Iran and the United States have some common enemies and
also a clash of interests in the region. Therefore, they will
continue to share intelligence and keep this back channel open,"
said Leylaz.
But on the other side of the equation, Iran's rival Saudi
Arabia fears a nuclear deal might embolden Tehran to tighten its
grip in the Middle East and step up its efforts to dominate Arab
countries such as Lebanon, Syria and Iraq.
And like Washington's other Middle Eastern ally, Israel,
Saudi Arabia fears that President Barack Obama has in the
process allowed their mutual enemy to gain the upper hand.
(Writing by Parisa Hafezi; Editing by Giles Elgood)