Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
DUBAI Oct 11 Iran has issued a verdict in the espionage trial of U.S.-Iranian journalist Jason Rezaian, Iranian state TV and news agencies quoted the judiciary spokesman as saying on Sunday, without giving details.
"The ruling on this case has been issued. There is still the possibility of this ruling being appealed, and it is not final," Gholamhossein Mohseni Ejei was quoted as saying by the ISNA news agency. (Reporting by Sam Wilkin; editing by David Clarke)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order