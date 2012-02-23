JAKARTA Feb 23 The crude oil in an Iranian supertanker that is anchored off an Indonesian island is not meant for Indonesia, a spokesman for Indonesia's state oil firm said on Thursday.

"The oil is not for us. It is not for Indonesia and we don't know anything about it," said Mochammad Harun, a spokesman for Indonesia state oil firm Pertamina of the tanker.

The Delvar, part of the National Iranian Tanker Co.'s (NITC) fleet, arrived at Karimun Island in the Singapore Strait on Thursday, according to Reuters Freight Fundamentals Database.

Iran has been struggling to sell its crude in the face of tightening U.S. sanctions and a European Union(EU) embargo. An EU ban of Iranian imports kicks in on July 1, while major Asian buyers are planning to cut back their imports in order to win a waiver from U.S. sanctions.

