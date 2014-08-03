* Agriculture takes 90 pct of Iran's water consumption
* Damming, wasteful irrigation, climate change behind crisis
* U.N. programme trying to help improve water management
By Michelle Moghtader
DUBAI, Aug 3 As a child, Mohammad Rahmanpour
spent his summers swimming in Lake Orumieh in northwestern Iran
- then the largest in the Middle East. In less than two decades,
the saltwater lake has almost disappeared, leaving behind a hole
in the ground.
"My friends and I would go on the top of trees in our
neighbourhood. We could see the lake clearly from that point,"
said the 32 year-old farmer who grows wheat and beets.
"Now, there is no water left and our whole ecosystem is
messed up," he told Reuters by telephone from his home, which
once stood one km (half a mile) from the lakeshore.
Water shortages have long been a problem for countries
across the Middle East, where a high birth rate, rising
consumption and poor management has strained already scarce
resources. But Iran has fared among the worst.
The country of 76 million has survived an eight-year war
with Iraq, U.S. sanctions imposed over its disputed nuclear
programme and violence on its borders. But experts say the main
threat it faces today is dwindling water resources that have
prompted some cities to consider rationing.
"Water scarcity poses the most severe human security
challenge in Iran today," said Gary Lewis, United Nations
Resident Coordinator for Iran.
Excessive damming of rivers, bad irrigation practices,
drought and climate change have all contributed to Iran's water
crisis. On top of this, low water prices encourage wasteful
consumption while some farmers and organisations have been
accused on stealing precious supplies for their own purposes.
Such factors have combined to drain Lake Orumieh, a UNESCO
biosphere reserve that was home to about 200 bird species and 40
kinds of reptile. A few decades ago the lake measured 140 km by
55 km (90 by 35 miles) but now only five percent of its water
remains.
"How it happened so fast is an ecological disaster of
monumental proportions," said Lewis.
Over the past few months, 12 major cities including Tehran
and Shiraz have threatened to implement water rationing should
residents fail to cut their use. The Ministry of Energy has
called on people to reduce consumption by 20 to 30 percent, but
this has fallen on deaf ears.
Water usage increased 10 percent in cities such as Tehran
between May and the start of summer in June, the state news
agency IRNA quoted city officials as saying.
A PIONEER SEEKS HELP
The cause of the crisis is not in residential use;
agriculture accounts for about 90 percent of water consumption,
with much of it being used inefficiently.
Iran takes pride in being founder of a sophisticated
irrigation system during the first millennium BC. Tunnels
called qanats carry water from aquifers in the hills to the
fields below, and remain in use today.
"If you linked all of these intricate tunnels, it would
stretch around the earth nearly eight times," said Lewis.
But outside the tunnels, much irrigation water is lost to
evaporation, leakage and theft, while farmers persist in using
chemical fertilisers which require use of much more water than
organic fertilisers.
Government figures show that only a third of agricultural
water use is efficient, say U.N. officials. This inefficient
management stretches across Iran and other countries in the
region, including neighbouring Iraq and Afghanistan where wars
make it difficult to tackle environmental issues.
Major rivers in the cities of Isfahan and Shiraz, and on
Iran's border with Afghanistan, have dried up. The depletion of
the Tigris and Euphrates rivers in Iraq has contributed to other
environmental problems such as dust and sand storms.
Historically, the seasonal Sistan wind in eastern Iran and
western Afghanistan would cause 120 days of sand and dust storms
each year. But due to the drying conditions, their frequency has
increased to 220 days, say U.N. experts, leading to respiratory
and eye problems among residents.
SOLUTIONS
President Hassan Rouhani has identified water as a national
security issue, but experts say some solutions offered by
government officials may be too costly.
"Transferring water from the Caspian Sea to Lake Orumieh
doesn't really make sense," said Ali Nazaridoust of United
Nations Development Programme (UNDP).
With government policies mired in bureaucracy, the U.N. has
offered to help. In 2012, the world body launched a pilot
programme to work with farmers near Lake Orumieh.
Farmers learned how to make compost, switched to
organic-based fertilisers and attended weekly classes on water
management which led to a 35 percent drop in consumption.
The new techniques have also allowed farmers to reduce costs
and increase variety of crops from just wheat and beets to add
maize, squash, onions and tomatoes.
"It wasn't difficult," said Rahmanpour, who participated in
the pilot programme, but he added that some of the farmers had
trouble believing the change would make any difference.
"They thought the U.N. was just talk. But, we tested them
out and they help our land and provide benefits for our soil,"
he said. Improved soil conditions will help to prevent salt
particles from the dried out basin being blown to adjacent crop
lands, slowly degrading the quality of farmers' soil.
The U.N. has since expanded the programme to 41 other
villages with about 13,000 farmers benefiting from it. In May,
the Japanese government donated $1 million to save Lake Orumieh.
"God willing, not just my children, but I will see Lake
Orumieh filled again," said Rahmanpour.
(Editing by Sami Aboudi, David Stamp and Peter Graff)