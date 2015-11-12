ANKARA Nov 12 Iran has stopped importing wheat
because of high domestic production and plans to export durum
wheat by March 2016, Deputy Agriculture Minister Ali Ghanbari
told the semi-official Mehr news agency.
"Due to high domestic production of wheat, we have stopped
importing wheat ... we also plan to export about 300,000 tonnes
of durum wheat by the end of this (Iranian) year," Ghanbari said
on Wednesday. The Iranian year ends in March.
Iran, which was largely self-sufficient in wheat a decade
ago, has emerged as one of the world's biggest importers.
(Writing by Parisa Hafezi, Editing by William Maclean)