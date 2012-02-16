* Germany, main supplier to Iran
* At least two giant U.S. trading houses involved in deals
* Iran now using credit letters to pay for shipments
(Updates with details, background)
By Valerie Parent
PARIS, Feb 16 Iran bought up to 500,000
tonnes of soft wheat this week, taking its total purchases in
the past two weeks to 1.1 million tonnes for shipment in
February-April, European traders said on Thursday.
The purchases include 420,000 tonnes of German origin wheat,
300,000 to 360,000 tonnes of Canadian origin, 240,000 tonnes of
Brazilian origin and 200,000 tonnes of Australian origin wheat,
the traders said.
Traders declined to give price ranges for the purchases.
Of the total, 600,000 tonnes purchased by Tehran had already
been reported by Reuters last week.
At least two giant U.S. trading houses were involved in the
deals, traders said.
U.S. agribusiness giant Cargill said last week it planned to
continue grain shipments to Iran despite signs the Islamic
Republic was struggling to process payments as trade sanctions
bite.
Traders said Iran had succeeded in finding a way to pay for
the wheat which did not involve barter transactions offering
gold bullion or tankerloads of oil.
New sanctions imposed by the United States and the European
Union to punish Iran for its nuclear programme do not bar firms
from selling Iran food but they make it difficult to carry out
the international financial transactions needed to pay for it.
"They have found a way (to pay) using credit letters," one
trader said, adding that this had allowed Iran to address the
line-up of ships waiting to deliver their products.
"They are now paying," the trader added.
Iranian traders are in talks with Russian sellers over the
import of grain paid for in roubles which will bypass western
banking sanctions imposed on the Islamic Republic, trade sources
said on Thursday.
Iranian buyers are also in talks over importing corn via
Iraq, avoiding payment restrictions by arranging supply to a
third party for onward delivery, traders added.
