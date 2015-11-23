GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks ease ahead of Trump-Xi meeting, dollar gains
* Oil prices under pressure on Libyan output recovery (Adds close of U.S. markets)
IRAN'S MINISTER OF OIL SAYS THERE IS NO STRONG INTENTION IN PARTS OF OPEC TO STABILISE THE MARKET
* Oil prices under pressure on Libyan output recovery (Adds close of U.S. markets)
April 3 BP Plc has agreed to cut about 5 million pounds ($6.24 million) from Chief Executive Bob Dudley's maximum pay for the next three years in a bid to avoid a shareholder revolt, Sky News said on Monday, citing people briefed on the matter.