BAGHDAD, July 31 An Iraqi Airways plane with 230 passengers on board made an emergency landing in Kuwait on Sunday after one of its two engines failed, the company said in a statement.

The incident happened on a Boeing 767 that was heading to New Delhi, it said, adding that the plane landed safely.

The company plans to send an Airbus A321 to Kuwait to allow the passengers resume their trip, it said.

(Reporting by Ahmed Rasheed; Writing by Maher Chmaytelli; Editing by Marguerita Choy)