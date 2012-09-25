By Matt Smith
| DUBAI, Sept 25
DUBAI, Sept 25 Morgan Stanley has quit as
a bookrunner on Iraqi telco Asiacell's initial public offering,
a source familiar with the matter said on Tuesday, signalling
the flotation on the Iraqi bourse will increasingly rely on
local investors.
This leaves HSBC and Baghdad-based broker Rabee
Securities to manage the IPO as joint bookrunners, although
Morgan Stanley will advise Asiacell's parent firm Qatar Telecom
(Qtel) on the share sale, the source said.
"Morgan Stanley is still an advisor to Qtel on the IPO, but
the growing focus on the Iraqi market is why Morgan Stanley has
changed role," the source said on condition of anonymity.
"HSBC and Rabee have branches in Iraq and are local players
- Morgan Stanley isn't - and you need people on the ground for
this deal. It was agreed between all parties that this was the
way to go given the domestic orientation of the IPO."
Morgan Stanley declined to comment.
In September, a senior official at the telecoms regulator,
Ahmed Alomary, said he expected Asiacell shares to start trading
in early 2013.
Asiacell and rival operators Zain Iraq, a subsidiary of
Kuwait's Zain, and France Telecom affiliate
Korek were required to float a quarter of their shares by August
2011 as part of their $1.25 billion licence agreements in what
would be the first major IPOs since the U.S.-led invasion that
toppled Saddam Hussein in 2003.
The three operators were fined for missing this deadline,
but have appealed.
The Iraq Stock Exchange, which has a combined market
capitalisation of about $3.4 billion and trades around $3
million daily, seems ill-equipped to absorb the listings - in
2011, Nomura gave Zain Iraq an enterprise value (equity plus
debt) of $4.9 billion and Asiacell $4.4 billion.
This mismatch led some analysts to predict international
institutions could become major buyers for the IPOs, but Morgan
Stanley's rationale for quitting as bookrunner suggests
Asiacell's share sale will increasingly rely on local investors.
In June, Qtel agreed to double its stake in Asiacell to 60
percent for $1.47 billion, with Morgan Stanley advising on the
deal.