BAGHDAD Feb 4 Shares in Iraqi mobile telephone
operator Asiacell jumped the maximum 10 percent on their Baghdad
bourse debut on Monday after investors in the company raised
$1.24 billion in Iraq's largest-ever share offer.
The shares were trading at 24.2 dinars at 0707 GMT on the
Iraq Stock Exchange (ISX). A total of 780,000 shares had changed
hands as of that time. The shares are allowed to trade within a
10 percent range up or down, according to bourse rules.
In a public offer that closed on Sunday, investors in
Asiacell - majority-owned by Qatar Telecom (Qtel) -
sold 67.5 billion shares at 22.0 Iraqi dinars each, offloading a
quarter of the company's share capital.
It was the first big share offer in Iraq since the U.S.-led
invasion of 2003, and largest equity offer in the Middle East
since 2008.