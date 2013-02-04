Deals of the day- Mergers and acquisitions
March 9 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Thursday:
DUBAI Feb 4 Shares in Iraqi telco Asiacell end 5.7 percent higher on bourse debut. Asiacell's shares close at 23.25 dinars, having hit the maximum 10 percent limit-up of 24.2 dinars in early trading. The company, majority-owned by Qatar Telecom, traded 32.88 million shares.
* AcuityAds announces intent to acquire analytics-led video advertising leader, Visible Measures Corporation and announces a CDN $7.5 million bought-deal private placement co-led by Paradigm Capital and Haywood Securities
