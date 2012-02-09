Feb 9 South Korea's SK Innovation has been
added to the list of pre-qualified bidders for Iraq's next round
of energy exploration rights, raising the number of
pre-qualified bidders to 47.
The South Korean company has been allowed to bid after
selling its stake in a Kurdish oilfield to Korea's already
barred state oil company KNOC.
Iraq removed U.S.-based Hess Corporation from its
list of companies in late 2011.
Below are the 47 qualified international energy companies in
alphabetic order, according to the Oil Ministry.
Name of Company Nationality
ATPECO Japan
Bashneft Russia
BP UK
Chevron Corp. United States
CNOOC China
CNPC China
Dragon Oil UAE
Edison Italy
Egyptian General Petroleum Corp. Egypt
Eni Iraq Italy
ExxonMobil United States
Gazprom Russia
Glencore International Switzerland
Gulfsands Petroleum UK
INA-Industrja Nafte Croatia
Inpex Corp. Japan
ITOCHU Corp. Japan
Japex Japan
JOGMEC Japan
JX Nippon Oil and Gas Exp Corp. Japan
Kogas South Korea
Kuwait Energy Kuwait
Lukoil Russia
Mitsubishi Corp. Japan
Mitsui Oil Japan
Mubadala Oil United Arab Emirates
Occidental Petroleum United States
OJSC Oil Company Rosneft Russia
OJSC TNK-BP Holding Russia
ONGC Videsh Ltd India
Pakistan Petroleum Pakistan
Petro Vietnam Vietnam
PetroChina China
Petronas Malaysia
Premier Oil UK
PT Pertamina Indonesia
PTTEP International Holding Thailand
Romgaz Romania
Royal Dutch Shell UK/Netherlands
SK Innovation South Korea
Sonangol Angola
Statoil Norway
Sumitomo Corp. Japan
Total France
TPAO Turkey
Vitol Netherlands
Zhenhua Oil China
(Reporting by Daniel Fineren)