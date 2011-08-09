BAGHDAD Aug 9 Iraq will pump an extra 125 billion Iraqi dinars ($107 million) into its state-run Industrial Bank to bolster financing for the struggling private sector, the government said on Tuesday.

Years of war and sanctions have left many of Iraq's factories idled, lacking government support and unable to compete against a flood of cheap imports into the oil-reliant country.

The hike will raise the bank's capital to 150 billion dinars and be allocated from the 2012 budget, according to a statement from deputy prime minister for economic issues, Ross Nouri Shawis.

The Industrial Bank of Iraq provides loans to private industry but its capital shrank during the worst of Iraq's violence and instability after the U.S. invasion in 2003 that toppled Saddam Hussein.

"The industrial sector should be supported... factory machinery is old and they cannot compete," Hassan al-Haidari, a central bank advisor, said. "Factories need renovation and need new technology and that requires capital."

Iraq's private banking sector is also very limited and dominated by two major state-run banks. Iraq has signed oil deals with large companies to build up its production but still needs investment in virtually every other industry. ($1 = 1169.000 Iraqi Dinars) (Reporting by Aseel Kami; Editing by John Stonestreet)