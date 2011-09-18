* TBI trying to recover defaulted loans

By Aseel Kami

BAGHDAD, Sept 18 Trade Bank of Iraq has recovered $211 million of defaulted loans since June, when scandal rocked the state-run institution and its president fled the country, its new chief said.

TBI President Hamdiya al-Jaf said the bank had persuaded some customers who were in default to start paying their loans again, and had recovered $73 million at its Arbil branch and $138 million in Baghdad.

Former TBI president Hussein al-Uzri fled Iraq in June after Prime Minister Nuri al-Maliki ordered a judicial inquiry into the bank when a committee including officials from the anti-corruption commission and audit authority reported financial irregularities.

Uzri said allegations were fabricated and called himself the victim of a power grab by those close to Maliki.

Jaf said some of the defaulted loans were granted by the bank's previous administration as a "courtesy".

"We found accumulated loans and debts of customers with frightening sums," Jaf said during a meeting with some bank customers late on Saturday. "This is financial corruption."

Set up in 2003 after the U.S.-led invasion that toppled Saddam Hussein, TBI has developed into one of Iraq's largest and most profitable financial institutions.

It is involved in financing purchases for the food ration programme and securing private financing for power and other reconstruction projects.

Large U.S. financial institutions such as JP Morgan Chase and Citibank are among its correspondent banks.

Jaf said TBI was considering lowering interest rates that were as high as 14 percent on some loans.

"The value of the interest rate is a bit exaggerated," she said. "God willing, we will reconsider the interest rate (and) it will be more merciful than what exists."

TBI has 14 branches across Iraq and aims to add four more to cover all of Iraq's 18 provinces, as well as Islamic banking services in four provinces, Jaf said in a previous interview.

TBI has received approval to open its first foreign branch in Beirut, to be followed by a branch in Turkey. (Reporting by Aseel Kami; Editing by Jim Loney)