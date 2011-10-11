* Beauty centres, salons flourishing in Iraq's capital
* Security improvements helped the beauty boom
* Women demanding cosmetic treatments
By Aseel Kami
BAGHDAD, Oct 11 Every month college student
Zahraa Ali joins the growing number of Iraqi women treating
themselves to hair, health and beauty therapies that a few years
ago were the stuff of daydreams.
As Iraq's violence ebbs and Baghdad life stabilizes, hair
salons, gyms and beauty centres are starting to flourish again
in the capital, bringing back a touch of glamour lost during the
country's bloody sectarian strife following the 2003 U.S.-led
invasion and the preceding economic sanctions in the 1990s.
"We were deprived because of security, and these centres
were not even available. But now it is becoming normal again,"
said Ali, sitting with strands of her hair wrapped in foil at a
Baghdad salon.
Baghdad's streets were more dangerous just a few years ago,
at the height of Shi'ite-Sunni sectarian violence in 2006-2007,
when bombings, assassinations and attacks brought the country
close to civil war.
Bombings and attacks have dropped sharply more than eight
years after the invasion that toppled Sunni dictator Saddam
Hussein, and the country is slowly rebuilding its economy with
revenues generated by its recovering oil industry.
Attacks by Sunni Islamist insurgents and radical Shi'ite
militias still occur daily, and Iraqis also struggle with
massive power shortages, dilapidated infrastructure and a
frustrating lack of basic services.
But hairdressers, beauty experts and cosmetic surgeons who
fled the country or left for the more stable semi-autonomous
region of Kurdistan in northern Iraq are now returning to
re-establish businesses and tap into the capital's demands.
For Ahmed Murad, who runs a lavish salon in the upscale
Harthiya district near the fortified Green Zone, more and more
Iraqi women are these days are relishing a chance to indulge
themselves.
"Iraqi women have suffered from pressures and suppression
during the economic sanctions and even after the 2003 war," said
Murad. "Now Iraqi women are looking to the latest trends."
Iraq is generally a less conservative Muslim society than
many of its neighbors, mainly because of the religious, ethnic
and sectarian mix in its society, compared with mostly Sunni
Saudi Arabia or predominantly Shi'ite Iran next door.
In Baghdad, women often go without the hijab or traditional
headdress, especially in private clubs or areas of the city
considered less religiously strict. At gyms, they were shorts
and t-shirts. Some cover their heads again when leaving salons.
During the 1970s it was common to see women strolling
Baghdad's streets in miniskirts, although Saddam at times
imposed stricter religious interpretations of Islam in an effort
to tighten his political grip.
After the invasion, militias often imposed their radical
vision of Islam on the population. Militias were known to demand
hair salons remove pictures of women not wearing the hijab or
headscarves as they believe is required.
In southern Shi'ite-dominated regions, woman were sometimes
killed by militias for dressing inappropriately.
As the worst of the sectarian violence has eased and the
influence of fundamentalist groups has waned, Iraqi women are
opening businesses and returning to more normal lives.
The country's fledgling economic revival is now also
allowing women to spend up to $100 on highlighting their hair at
one of the city's more upscale salons.
EYE ON LEBANON
Murad himself was not immune from the war. He was arrested
by the U.S. forces in 2005, then released after three months of
investigation. He fled Iraq for Istanbul where he stayed for two
years before deciding to return.
While in Turkey, he studied hairdressing and came back to
open a salon inside a secured area of a social club. After
security improved he started again in Harthiya.
Murad has 300 families who come to him regularly at his
salon, which is just one offering in a building with a health
club, saunas, jacuzzis, facial care products and even a coffee
shop for women who enjoy a coffee or smoking a shisha pipe.
A Lebanese doctor has been contracted to practice at a
cosmetic surgery clinic there. Iraqi women are looking for laser
hair removal treatments and skin rejuvenation techniques as well
as the whole range of surgery options.
"It is a whole home of women's beauty and fitness," said
Yassin Taha, the owner of the beauty building which he started
last year after selling his home.
Saba al-Hussein, a laser expert in the al-Shabakah beauty
centre in central Baghdad, left Iraq in 2006 and came back in
2009. She learned how to use a cosmetic laser for hair removal
while living in Lebanon.
"There are bad things that happened, but the person should
take advantage of them for the best. We ran away from Iraq, but
leaving turned out to be useful," Hussein said at her clinic.
"The sectarian period helped me, (as) I went abroad and
became an expert in laser."
Al-Shabakah is a full-service centre -- beside the
hairdresser section, gym, laser clinic, saunas and jacuzzis, and
coffee shop, it will have a yoga department and will soon hold
fashion shows, owner Ali Bulbul said.
Bulbul used to run a beauty centre but he closed it in 2006
for fear of extremist militias who believed his business should
be banned under their stricter interpretation of Islamic law.
He used to operate a salon near Sadr City, the heartland of
the Mehdi Army Shi'ite militia. He was never threatened but
closed up shop anticipating that he would.
While some Iraqis worry about a return to sectarian
violence, many believe those darker days are behind them.
Many Iraqi women look to Lebanon as an inspiration for
beauty ideals in the Arab world. Glamorous Lebanese female
singers and stars grace television programmes and music shows
seen around the region.
When Iraqis refer to idols of beauty, health care and
fitness, they refer to Lebanon.
"The Iraqi women deserve to be pampered like those in the
Gulf or Lebanese woman," said Zeena Rashid, the manager of
al-Shabakah's gym, where customers ran on treadmills.
"She deserves that after all the hardship she has been
through."
