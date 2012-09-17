* Suicide bomber attacks fortified government area
* Shi'ite member of parliament wounded
* Insurgents attempt to stoke sectarianism
By Kareem Raheem
BAGHDAD, Sept 17 A suicide car bomber killed
seven Iraqis and wounded 11 others, including a member of
parliament, close to an entrance to Baghdad's fortified Green
Zone on Monday, where several Western embassies are located,
police sources said.
The attack was close to the July 14th suspension bridge
which leads into the central area, known officially as the
International Zone, which houses diplomatic missions including
the U.S. embassy.
"I was on my way to enter the Green Zone when the blast
happened. I was wounded in my shoulder and I'm in hospital now,"
Habib al-Turfi, a Shi'ite member of parliament, told Reuters by
telephone.
Two of the seven killed were soldiers, the sources said.
"Cars were lining up waiting to be searched at the
checkpoint that leads to the Green Zone and suddenly a speeding
car exploded nearby," said one police source whose patrol was
stationed near the scene of the attack.
"Some people died inside cars and I saw two soldiers lying
on the ground. We immediately closed the area," said the source,
who declined to be named.
The last major attacks in the capital occurred on Sept. 9,
when a series of bombs in mainly Shi'ite Baghdad districts ended
one of the bloodiest days of the year with more than 100 killed
across the country.
"It's a suicide attack with clear fingerprints of al Qaeda
terrorist groups," a security official said on condition of
anonymity.
In August about 164 Iraqis were killed, government figures
showed, as security forces clashed with insurgent groups and
sectarian violence which has plagued Iraq for almost a decade.
Infighting in Iraq's delicately balanced cross-sectarian
government, and an al Qaeda resurgence, have intensified fears
of a return to widespread violence, especially as Iraq struggles
to contain spillover from the growing conflict in Syria.
Iraq's fugitive vice president Tareq al-Hashemi, sentenced
to death this month by an Iraqi court, told Reuters that Shi'ite
Iran is using Iraqi airspace to fly arms to Syria.
Many Sunnis in Iraq are disgruntled with what they see as
Shi'ite Prime Minister Nuri al-Maliki's determination to
minimise their share in power.
Heightened political tension is often accompanied by a surge
in violence as Sunni Islamist insurgents try to capitalise on
instability to strike at the government, local security forces
and Shi'ite religious targets.
Violence in Iraq has eased since the dark days of sectarian
slaughter that erupted a few years after the 2003 invasion to
topple Saddam. But insurgents are still carrying out at least
one major coordinated attack a month.
QAEDA STILL ACTIVE
Iraqi security officials said that despite stepping up
security measures inside and around Baghdad, militants linked to
al Qaeda are still launching bold attacks.
"We regrettably admit al Qaeda terrorists are still
operating actively. They still receive huge funds and they keep
changing their tactics," said a senior interior ministry
official on condition of anonymity.
Iraq's al Qaeda wing, the Islamic State of Iraq, has claimed
recent attacks on Shi'ite targets, as it tries to fuel sectarian
tensions and undermine Maliki's government.
Despite being weakened after years of war with Iraqi and
U.S. troops, the group and other Sunni insurgents remain capable
of carrying out lethal attacks targeting security forces and
Shi'ite targets.
"This attack is seen as a political challenge to the state
authority and its reputation. It's an important Green Zone gate
which the prime minister, top officials and lawmakers use," Ali
Al-Haidari, an Iraqi security expert, told Reuters.
Attacks on Shi'ite targets are reviving fears that Iraq will
slip back into the broad sectarian slaughter of its recent past,
especially as the Shi'ite, Sunni and ethnic Kurdish parties that
make up its fragile government feud over sharing power.
"The reason why al Qaeda is still active, despite the
killings and the detentions of its elements, is because its
cells are renewable, and the financing and support, from inside
and outside, is still going on," Haidari said.