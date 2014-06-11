LONDON, June 11 Iraqi dollar bonds are suffering
a heavy selloff after Islamic militants seized the important
city of Mosul, raising fears the oil-rich country will
eventually break apart.
A 2028 dollar bond worth $2.5 billion is down 4.5 cents on
the dollar since Tuesday, when Mosul fell to the
Islamic State in Iraq and the Levant, an offshoot of al Qaeda.
The bond is trading at 90.5 cents on the dollar.
Iraq's portion of the JPMorgan EMBI Global dollar bond index
blew out a further 53 basis points on Wednesday after
widening 23 bps on Tuesday. The broader index is stable.
The extremists have also now taken control of an area that
includes Iraq's biggest oil refinery, potentially threatening
Iraq's economic life's blood.
A bond trader in London reported heavy selling of the bonds,
although he said hedge funds were the main participants so far.
"People are familiar with security issues in Iraq, but this
is a higher-profile incursion and has raised concerns about the
governability Iraq and potentially its break-up," said Stuart
Culverhouse, the head of research at brokerage Exotix.
But Culverhouse noted gross central bank reserves of around
$70 billion meant Iraq could easily repay debt. And others said
bond losses should be limited by Iraq's huge oil exports from
the southern port of Basra.
"We have to recall that Iraq is exporting more than 2.5
million bpd [barrels per day] of oil, and thus the impact on
default risk should be limited," said Richard Segal, an analyst
at Jefferies.
